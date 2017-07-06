The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused South East governors of working with “Hausa, Fulani” oligarchy to frustrate the people of the region.

A statement by its Head of Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, also accused the Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and some other politicians in the region of doing same.

The group alleged that as long as their masters are pleased with their work of ensuring that Biafra people are “economically, linguistically, religiously, politically and culturally emasculated,” they do not “give a damn.”

Edoziem said, “Biafrans must understand that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, governors of South-East states of Biafra, and a good number of the present crop of politicians are serving the interest of their benefactors, the Hausa/Fulani oligarchy, that put them in power.

“They, therefore, in the first place, do not give any consideration about the sorry state of affairs in Biafraland. As long as their masters are pleased with their work of ensuring that the Biafran people are economically, linguistically, religiously, politically and culturally emasculated, they do not give a damn.”