The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has restated its stand against restructuring of Nigeria, saying it was referendum or nothing as restructuring would not work out because of lack of trust and confidence among the ethnic groups that make up Nigeria.However, a former Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, UN, and one-time chairman of State and Local Government Creation Committee during late General Sani Abacha’s military regime, Chief Arthur Mbanefo, has disagreed with referendum, saying it would be difficult and costly and requested instead, that adequate publicity be given the 2014 confab report, which Ndigbo and some other tribes are clamouring for its implementation.This is even as Ohanaeze Ndigbo asserted that the issues concerning the Igbo be tackled as Igbo are the single largest ethnic group in Nigeria and the second in population in all states outside Igboland.According to Ohanaeze,”after the indigenous people in every state in Nigeria, the Igbo are the next highest in number.”MASSOB in a statement by its National Secretary, Comrade Ugwuoke Ibem Ugwuoke therefore, insisted that the best option for Igbo is Biafra through a referendum. Ugwoke said: “Though MASSOB is not against the agitators of restructuring or implementation of true federalism, we believe that such adventures will never be actualised because there is no trust and confidence among the regional ethnic leaders.“The corrupt and parasitic political, religious and traditional leaders of Hausa-Fulani will always frustrate the move for political balance of Nigeria federalism.” MASSOB however commended the leadership of Ohanaeze Youth Council for its consistency and eloquence on the issue of the struggle for the actualization of Biafra and warned against alleged plan to by some Igbo leaders to blackmail the council’s leader, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro.Insisting on rejection of restructuring, the statement said: “MASSOB under our leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, has insisted that we are not interested in restructuring of Nigeria because the foundation and intention of establishing Nigeria as a state do not favour restructuring.”