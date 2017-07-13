The Petroleum Pricing and Marketing Company (PPMC) disclosed that the chairman of Capital Oil, Chief Ifeanyi Uba, who is under House of Representatives probe for alleged diversion of N11 billion worth of petroleum products belonging to the NNPC has paid back N2 billion out of the N11billion to the NNPC.

Mr. Henry Nkem Obi, Chief Operating Officer of the PPMC, made this known yesterday. Nkem Obi revealed that before the diversion of the petroleum products by Chief Ubah, the NNPC had an agreement with Capital Oil that no party tampers with any petroleum products consignment in its custody without the knowledge of the other party.





He stated further that upon the NNPC discovering that Capital Oil had diverted the petroleum products in its custody, the national oil company reached out to relevant and sister public agencies.



