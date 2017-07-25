The Presidency has said the six state governors scheduled to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in London will depart Nigeria this evening.





Shehu revealed that the meeting between the President and the governors will hold by 3pm on Wednesday.





He identified those scheduled for the trip to include, Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara state, who will lead the delegation.









When asked why the Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose was not in the delegation, Shehu explained that the selection was not done by government but by the NGF.

He said, “The visit is a goodwill visit and there is nothing more than that. They will leave tonight, arrive tomorrow and meet President Buhari by 3pm tomorrow.



On why the President is yet to address Nigerians but receiving delegation in London, Shehu said, “It is a question of what he prefers and if he opts for address option, he will do so.” Other members of the delegation are Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Umar Ganduje (Kano) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).



