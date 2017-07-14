Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks with LA Galaxy about a move to the United States.The 35-year-old is being offered a deal worth £6million-a-year, which would make him the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer.Ibrahimovic is currently recovering from a career-threatening knee ligament injury and is using Manchester United’s training facilities.On Thursday, the Swedish superstar said that he has “a very big announcement” on his future.The striker was spotted leaving a restaurant in Manchester with his agent, Mino Raiola.Ibrahimovic told snappers that “there will be a very big announcement soon, it will be huge” when quizzed on his future, as he and Raiola left Tattu in Central Manchester.