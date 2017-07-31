Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, refused to respond to Antonio Conte over an unflattering remark about how he was sacked at Chelsea for the second time.However, he could not stop himself, from making a sly reference to the Italian’s elaborately restored hairline.As the Blues prepare to retain their Premier League title, Conte warned his players they will need to avoid a season similar to the one Mourinho was in charge of in 2015/2016, after winning the league the year before.The Blues finished 10th under caretaker Guus Hiddink that term, after Mourinho was fired before Christmas.Speaking after United’s 3-0 friendly win over Valerenga on Sunday, the Portuguese was reluctant to return fire directly.“I don’t know,” he said.“I could answer in many different ways but I’m not going to lose my hair to speak about Antonio Conte.”