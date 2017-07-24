Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has said that he wished he learnt carpentry while he was growing up. Osinbajo said this while advising school children on how to conduct themselves during holidays, especially long ones.He advised them to endeavour to, at least, learn a skill because it will help them much later in life. The Acting President who made the statement during a chat with newsmen on the sideline of the birthday thanksgiving service of Pastor Salami Ololade in Lagos on Sunday also assured parents and guardians of kidnapped Lagos School students not to lose hope on the return of their wards.Recall that on May 25, six secondary school boys were abducted by unknown gunmen, this is even as four students and six staff of the same school were also kidnapped in October 2016.According to him, “because it is a long holiday, it is a great time to do something new. Those who like to learn a skill, whatever skill that may be, I wish that when I was growing up, I learned even carpentry.’’ He said school children on holiday can learn something new that would impact their lives and those of their communities in new fields of technology.Stating the Federal Government’s resolve to seeing that the kidnapped school children are freed, the Acting President said, “it is a very traumatic experience for the parents, there should be no doubt at all about the commitment of government.’’ He urged parents and guardians of the kidnapped Lagos School boys not to lose hope on the return of their wards. This is even as he assured that the Federal Government in collaboration with state authorities are working tirelessly to ensure their safe return. According to Osinbajo, “ I don’t know how many times the governor has spoken to me about this and the police Inspector General, the Commissioner of Police, the DSS and even the Armed Forces.’’“I am sure these children will return as quickly as possible, so we look forward to their return.’’ Acting President Osinbajo had earlier attended the anniversary service of the Trinity House, Lagos before joining Pastor Salami Ololade for his 60th birthday thanksgiving service.