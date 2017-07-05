President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at the plenary on Wednesday threatened to send out lawmakers making noise during the session.He noted that the noise from senators who were talking while the plenary was ongoing, was disturbing the process.Saraki, who was angered by the development, urged senators who had personal issues to discuss to proceed to the coffee room if they would not observe the rule of the chamber to keep quiet during plenary.The Senate President’s threat followed a point of order raised by Senator Jubrin Barau on the lack of decorum in the chamber while Senator Baba Kaka Garbai was making his presentation.Barau cited Orders 9 and 10, which mandate senators to maintain decorum when in session.Saraki, in his remarks, called on the senators to respect the rules of the plenary.He said, “Distinguished colleagues, the noise in the chamber is too much. Those who have issues to discuss should go to the coffee room and allow others to contribute so that we will not be forced to walk you out of the chamber.”After making the general comment, Saraki particularly called on Senator Kabiru Marafa to either go to the coffee room or keep quiet if he did not want to be part of the plenary.“Senator Marafa, if you do not want to contribute, you should go to the coffee room and allow others to make contributions,” he said.Saraki had, earlier at the plenary, complained about the increasing noise in the chamber.“On several occasions, he had to hit the gavel to get the attention of his colleagues during the session.Apart from the noise at plenaries, it had been reported that although plenary is scheduled to start at 10a.m, it usually does not commence earlier than 10:40a.m. and sometimes as late as 11a.m.It was observed that while the lawmakers often exchange banters and hold discussions after their late arrival in the chamber, the Chief Whip, Senator Sola Adeyeye; and Clerk to the Senate, Mr. Nelson Ayewo, usually urge them to take their seats for the plenary to begin.