A 37-year-old Islamic cleric, Ali Ahmad, has vowed to trek from Abuja to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, should the wanted Boko Haram terrorist, Abubakar Shekau is captured.Ahmad said he would take it upon himself to trek the 844 kilometer journey to celebrate the Nigerian troops if they succeed in bringing the ‘heartless’ insurgent down.The distance between Abuja and Maiduguri is measured 844.71 kilometers, approximately 70 miles per hour.His promise is coming on the heels of the recent order by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai to the troops fighting Boko Haram in the Northeast to arrest Shekau within 40 days, either dead or alive.Ahmad made this revelation while speaking during the prayer organised on Wednesday by some religious bodies to render Boko Haram spiritual base useless.The religious bodies said they would be embarking on a 40-day prayer and fasting for God to end the reign of insurgency in Nigeria.Speaking at the Unity Fountain on Wednesday, Ahmad, who claimed to be a native of Gudumbali village in Guzamala LGA of Borno State, said he lost one of his wives and two children to an attack carried out by the Boko Haram insurgents on a Monday Market in Maduguri in January 2015.Ahmad said he decided to relocate from Borno after the deadly attack.Speaking in Hausa, the emotion-laden man said he has not been able to get back on his feet since the attack, which destroyed his shop and goods worth millions of naira.“I was doing fine with my family in Maiduguri until January 2015 when the Boko Haram members attacked the Monday Market and killed several people.“I was in Kano that day to buy goods when I got a call from my house that my wife, Zaina and two sons have been killed by bomb blast. I lost everything I had and I had no choice than to move my remaining family to my village in Gudumbali. From there I moved to Abuja,” he said.The father of three, who attributed the cause of his misfortunes to the activities of Shekau and his men, said he would be the joyous person if the extremist is eventually captured.“I am ready to trek from Lagos to Maiduguri if he is arrested. I don’t mind my age and strength. Shekau is an evil man and deserves to die. He will not go unpunished,” Ahmad added.Ahmad, while acknowledging the efforts of the military in restoring peace back to the volatile community, said the battle is now between God and evil and that’s why the prayer for the soldiers is very important.He said, “Our military deserves all the support and encouragement from spiritual and political leadership of the country to totally wipe away their tears in the north eastern part of the country. It will be everyone’s joy to see Shekau in chains.”