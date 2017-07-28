The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has written to the House of Representatives, giving reasons why he would not honour the invitation of the lawmakers.

The house committee on healthcare services had summoned Adewole over the suspension of the executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf.

The lawmakers had earlier mandated the Minister to reinstate Yusuf, but when he refused to comply, they summoned him.

In his letter, Adewole attributed his absence to two reasons: his scheduled visit to Osun, and his decision not to thwart the outcome of the panel investigating Yusuf.

“Mr Chairman, may I inform you that the federal ministry of health with the approval of the acting president and head ofservice is currently conducting an administrative panel of enquiry on NHIS, including the suspended executive secretary – Professor Usman Yusuf.

“I am expecting that in a couple of days, the committee should submit her report to my office. Secondly, I have committed myself to a national programme as part of the stakeholder’s meeting, including the executive governor of Osun. The programme is being supported by the Engender Health and beneficiaries are expected from all over the country.

“In the light of the above, I wish to respectfully crave your indulgence to be excused from the meeting of 27th July 2017 to avoid making any statement that will affect the outcome of the committee and also attend the programme that I already planned. I promise to share and discuss the outcome of the administrative panel with you when I receive the final report,” the letter addressed to John Okafor, chairman of the committee, read.