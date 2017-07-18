Portuguese top surgeon, Gentil Martins has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for having his twins by a surrogate.Martins also vowed to reveal who the real mother of Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Jr is when he grows up.The surgeon branded Ronaldo’s decision to have twins by a surrogate as ‘degrading and sad.’Recall that little Eva and Mateo were born in the US last month, before being taken home to live in Madrid with the football ace.Martins said his Ronaldo’s actions mean he should be stripped of his role model status.He told Expresso, “I consider it a serious crime.”The 87-year-old surgeon who is a pioneer in the separation of Siamese twins, added, “It’s degrading and sad.“Ronaldo is an excellent athlete, he has tremendous merit but it’s moral stupor: he cannot be an example.”Martins blamed Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro for his actions.He said, “Everyone has the right to a mother.“I think one of the main people to blame for this situation is Cristiano’s mum.That woman didn’t give her son any education whatsoever.”On Ronaldo’s first son, he added, “People speculate I was with this girl or another, or there was a surrogate mother. I have never told anyone and never will.“When Cristiano [Junior] is going to grow up, I am always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I am not going to say because people want me to say.”