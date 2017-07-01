 I was only tapping into a prophesy, Funke Akindele’s husband reacts to her pregnancy rumor | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
I was only tapping into a prophesy, Funke Akindele's husband reacts to her pregnancy rumor

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC has finally reacted to the insinuation that his wife is pregnant with a set of twins. 
Funke Akindele's husband


In a chat with Saturdat Beats, he said: “My post on Instagram about my wife having twins was a prophecy from Olowogbogboro. Nathaniel Bassey came online and he had the prophecy, so I just tapped into it. 
If you look at my tweet, you would see what I wrote, I said I heard this news where he gave a big testimony, he gathered people around to pray for my wife and he said that he had a vision that she would have twins and that he will be invited to the naming ceremony next year. I received the good news and I pray it comes to pass."

