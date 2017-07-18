Erstwhile National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, said in Abuja on Tuesday, that he was not invited to any of the meeting held by the party.The national leadership of the party had four meetings at its national headquarters in Abuja between Monday and Tuesday.While the Expanded Caucus meeting was held on Monday, the party held National Caucus, Board of Trustees and National Executive Committee on Tuesday.Neither Sheriff nor any of his group was at the meetings.But Sheriff, who was said to have traveled outside the country, however appeal to members of his camp not to decamp to other parties. Sheriff, who spoke through the former spokesmen of his National Working Committee, Mr. Bernard Mikko, said that he will address a world press conference on the way forward, after studying the Supreme Court judgment.He said, “Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was neither in the country nor invited to the assemblage at Wadata Plaza yesterday evening.“However, he will address a World Press Conference (WPC) to throw light on the way forward after we have received and studied the full judgement of the Supreme Court and analysed its import on our democracy.“We therefore appeal to all our loyal supporters nationwide not to defect as we are still committed to bringing the party back to the grassroots.