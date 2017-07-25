President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he is making good progress in London where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

This is stated in a press release issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on Tuesday.

Adesina disclosed that the President, who called Conde, had also expressed his readiness to resume work once he is cleared by his doctors.

Buhari’s letter to Conde dated July 24, 2017, read, “I thank you for your kind and thoughtful action in organising nationwide prayers for my good health.

” It is a gesture that I will forever cherish and treasure.

“Your Excellency will be pleased to hear that I am making good progress, and as soon as doctors advise, I shall return to my duties and continue serving the Nigerian people who elected me and are daily praying for my recovery.” In an earlier letter, President Buhari had also accepted his nomination as leader of the “2018 AU Theme on the Fight Against Corruption”, which came from African leaders at the 29th Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 4, 2017.

"While thanking you for the kind words and for the nomination," the President wrote to Conde, "I wish to express my readiness to accept this new important role and to reiterate my commitment to contribute towards our collective efforts to strengthen good governance and development on the continent. I, therefore, look forward to working closely with you in the realization of this objective."




