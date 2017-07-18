Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Katsina state and a former Senate Majority Whip, Senator Kanti Bello has claimed that he regretted inviting President Muhammadu Buhari into politics.

The former Senate Chief Whip explained that his regret was predicated on the fact that the past two years of Buhari’s government has been a “waste.”

He said this while reacting to a question from Tribune on “any regrets inviting Buhari to politics.”

According to Bello, “I really regret it now, because I thought it is going to be better than what we are having now. That’s why I couldn’t speak for two years, because you cannot bring somebody and say he is the best, work hard for him and after one year you say he isn’t good. Is it fair?

“But after two years and looking at it, I can talk. I hope he gets well, come back and finish his two years. Whichever way, I don’t see much out of it anyway, because the first two years have been wasted, nothing to show for it. My regret is what I would tell the ordinary people I convinced to vote for Buhari.

On Buhari seeking re-election in 2019, Bello said, “Let him come back and be well. We pray for him to come back in good health. He has every right to seek for our mandate, but some of us also have a right to look for who will give Nigerians the best.”