The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Uche, on Sunday, prayed that the agitation for a sovereign state of Biafra will crumble in 2019.Uche also said that selfish politicians are the ones sponsoring the Biafra agitation so that they will use such to gain political power and position especially in 2019. The Prelate said this during a Thanksgiving service in Ibekwe, Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.He however warned that any politician who sponsors others to kill people in order to occupy certain positions will not enjoy that office. According to him, “All these campaigns that the Igbo must leave a section of the country or that Biafra must be, they are all sponsored by politicians who are looking for political power. “Any politician who sponsor people to kill others so that they can enter political office, they will never enjoy that office. “I pray that Biafra and all those agitations will crumble in 2019.“I am not PDP, APC or APGA. I am for every Nigerian. “Nigerians will reject bad leaders in 2019.” This is even as Former Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha has said that those spending heavily on Nnamdi Kanu will be exposed soon. According to him, “Any call to divide Nigeria is unacceptable. I have been playing a role to ensure a united Nigeria. I have been criss-crossing the North and the South-East, and to all parties concerned, soliciting for peace.”“I was recently in Owerri to sign a peace accord with some associations and the North. My understanding is that certain people are investing in these problems to promote themselves, but very soon the government would realize it.” “If Arewa youths had addressed IPOB as a group or their leader Nnamdi Kanu as an individual, it would have been a fair- deal, but asking millions of Igbo that reside in the North to quit is not acceptable by law and the provisions of our Constitution.” “We have spoken to the Northern Leaders Forum as well as Ralph Uwazuruike because Nnamdi Kanu was his boy, he brought him up to be in the Radio House in London.”“The people creating tension in Nigeria are behind Kanu. What he is doing may not necessarily be to create tension but those behind him are investing in the tension to divide us as a nation. But our security agencies are doing a lot to identity them. All I am after is the creation of a platform that is sincere and that caters for indigent Nigerians.”