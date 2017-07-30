Nigerian Rapper, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru, known as Reminisce, has revealed plans to join politics very soon.

The rapper disclosed this in a chat with Punch, while also regretting his decisions of not being a graduate.

While speaking, he emphasised on importance of education, advising youths to go to school and become graduates no matter their talent or skills.

“For anybody who wants to make a career out of music, you have to be sure that you are skilled and that it’s something that you can do sustainably; if not, go to school.

“Either ways, it is important to go to school, whether you go into full-time music or not.

“I am interested in politics and I see myself becoming a politician in future. One is not going to do music forever and I need to plan my life properly. I also love to engage in business, so I see myself doing a lot of that too.

“I actually regret not being a graduate,”‎ he said.

When asked about his personal life, Reminisce added that he prefers to invest in people rather than flaunting material things on social media which he finds unnecessary.

“There is a very big difference between Reminisce, the artiste, and Remi, the family man. I thank God because I’m comfortable and I don’t need validation on social media.

“I don’t have to put everything I own on social media so that people would know that I have arrived. Inasmuch as I’m not begging anybody for food, it’s all good.

“Instead of flaunting material things, I prefer to invest in people.”