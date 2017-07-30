Nigerian Rapper, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru, known as Reminisce, has revealed plans to join politics very soon.
The rapper disclosed this in a chat with Punch, while also regretting his decisions of not being a graduate.
While speaking, he emphasised on importance of education, advising youths to go to school and become graduates no matter their talent or skills.
“For anybody who wants to make a career out of music, you have to be sure that you are skilled and that it’s something that you can do sustainably; if not, go to school.
“Either ways, it is important to go to school, whether you go into full-time music or not.
“I am interested in politics and I see myself becoming a politician in future. One is not going to do music forever and I need to plan my life properly. I also love to engage in business, so I see myself doing a lot of that too.
“I actually regret not being a graduate,” he said.
When asked about his personal life, Reminisce added that he prefers to invest in people rather than flaunting material things on social media which he finds unnecessary.
“There is a very big difference between Reminisce, the artiste, and Remi, the family man. I thank God because I’m comfortable and I don’t need validation on social media.
“I don’t have to put everything I own on social media so that people would know that I have arrived. Inasmuch as I’m not begging anybody for food, it’s all good.
“Instead of flaunting material things, I prefer to invest in people.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.