Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejegba, has disclosed that he has moved on from the euphoria that came with winning the reality show.

Efe who used Economics logic to buttress his point while being interviewed by Planet TV, said that even with the love he’s still getting, he knows the fame will diminish probably in the next 6 months.

He further asked his fans to keep supporting him, till when he won’t need to introduce himself. Here’s the video;

