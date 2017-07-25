Nigerian male babrbie, Bobrisky may have just called the attention of FIRS on himself with his latest income declaration on Snapchat.





According to Bobrisky who addressed his haters and those wondering how and where he makes his money from, he said he makes $800 dollars daily from sales of his cream which amounts to $24,000 monthly and $288,000 per annum.

With the currently Dollar to Naira exchange rate at around #315, then Bonrisky has just said he makes over 90Million naira annually.





So haters, there you have it.







