Many were held spellbound as a 39-year-old woman, Mrs Omotayo Salawudeen, narrated how she had sexual intercourse with her husband, Alhaji Salawudeen Hakeem, before killing him.
|The suspects
She said: “We have been married for 17 years and are blessed with three children aged 17, 15 and 12. He did not offend me, I was just mad at him. “I choked him with pillow, after having sex and Dolapo stabbed him to death with knife. I regret my action. I did not know it would feel this way.”
Omotayo, who did not look remorseful, disclosed that it was just her desire to kill her 43 years old husband on the day in question. She said: “I hired Oladapo Dolapo to help me kill my husband.”
A suspect, Oladapo Dolapo, 24, who was engaged by Omotayo to help kill her husband, confessed that he actually stabbed the late Salawudeen, while Omolayo covered his head with pillow until he died. He said the suspect (wife) contracted him to punish her husband by killing him, with a promise to give him whatever he requested, if the operation was successful.
Dolapo, an ex-convict, disclosed that the deceased’s wife, Omotayo, enticed him to commit the crime by promising him with a befitting accommodation and other largesse. Parading the suspect, the Commissioner of Police, Olafimihan Adeoye, disclosed that Engr. Salawudeen Jimoh of 3, Engr. Adesina Salawu Street, Osogbo, came to the station on May 12 and reported that on the same day at 3a.m., two unknown men entered into his brother’s house located at 11, Adeniran Street, Alleluyah Estate, Osogbo, and stabbed him to death with knife while nothing was carted away. Adeoye further explained that “a team of Police directives and patrol men went to the scene, where inscription was found on the wall of the deceased’s house reading “No Price No Pay, Aye Axe and Forgiveness is a sin.”
The Commissioner of Police stated that “Oladapo Dolapo was first to be arrested in connection with the murder of Salawudeen Hakeem.” Adeoye said investigation by the Police revealed that Omotayo did not only hire Dolapo, but actively participated in killing her husband, Salawudeen.
He, therefore, warned members of the public to be wary of marital or domestic dispute by promptly reporting to the Police for the next reaction. He promised that the case will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.ReplyDelete