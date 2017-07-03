Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed that he has spoken to Doyin Okupe after he announced his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Fani-Kayode described his exit as “a big loss” and admits more people may leave the party.

“The dumping of PDP by @doyinokupe is a big loss for our party. I spoke with him today and heard real reasons. We may lose more people soon,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, confirmed he was dumping PDP on Sunday.

In a post on his Facebook page titled, “It is time to say GOODBYE TO PDP”, Okupe said he had to make his resignation from the party public because PDP “no longer exists in my ward as a single unified party; it was when I joined it.”