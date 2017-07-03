Evans

The notorious billionaire serial kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, has denied filing any suit against the police.A motion ex parte was filed before the Federal High Court Lagos on Wednesday, where the suspect was said to have alleged grave constitutional infraction perpetrated against him.According to the suit, he was reported to have averred that he ought to have been charged or arraigned before the court.He listed the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos Command as the respondents in the suit.Barely 24 hours after the suit, Evans filed a fresh suit in which he claimed the sum of N300 million as general and exemplary damages against the police for alleged illegal detention and unconstitutional media trial.However, to told Channels Television on Sunday from police detention, that the lawsuits were attempts by some people to put him in more trouble.“I have no hand in any case filed against the police and I did not speak with any lawyer or my father to fill a case on my behalf. All I will say is that they should temper justice with mercy,” he said.The suspect noted further that even if he was released by the police, he would not go because those he has kidnapped and collected millions of naira as ransom from would kill him.The Federal High Court in Lagos had on Friday dismissed the suit filed by the said lawyer Olukoya Ogungbeje.The Counsel was ordered to pay N500,000 for frivolity.