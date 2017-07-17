Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi has said he will not be surprised if Ali Modu Sheriff returns to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview with Punch, Makarfi, however, called on former PDP members who have decamped to the APC to return.

“Remember that Sheriff came from the APC. We won’t be so surprised if he joins them.

“If he returns to the APC, we will also pray that those who left the PDP should return to the PDP. The equation will be balanced,” he stated.

Makarfi also revealed he would not contest any elective position, including chairmanship of the party.

“I am not going to contest any elective position in the PDP. That has never been part of my ambition.

“There is nothing like the imposition of candidates again. The position of the chairman is an elective position.

“The party members will decide who will be their next national chairman at the convention. To contest is a personal decision.

“I wouldn’t consider myself as the best to administer the PDP. The caretaker committee was an emergency response to save the party. I am happy I did my best,” he added.