American megastar musician and new mum, Beyoncé, has reportedly rejected one set of presents already.As reported by the MSN, the 35-year-old Mrs. Jay Z is rumoured to have rejected the goodies sent by Kim Kardashian after she gave birth to her twins, giving them away to hospital staff instead.A source told Heat magazine, “Kim sent one of her KKW contouring kits, in a gold box, worth $150,000.“She thought that, because they weren’t even out yet, Bey would love it.“She also sent about $10,000 worth of clothes for Beyoncé’s older child, Blue Ivy, from her and Kanye’s sold-out children’s fashion line, while she also had some pieces specially tailored for the infants.”Explaining that she didn’t want to hold on to the presents, the insider said: “Bey gave them to the nurses in the hospital for their kids.”“It looks like a bit of a snub from the mother-of-three, but a kind gesture all the same to give the loot away to the nurses,” someone had reflected.