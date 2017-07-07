American megastar musician and new mum, Beyoncé, has reportedly rejected one set of presents already.
As reported by the MSN, the 35-year-old Mrs. Jay Z is rumoured to have rejected the goodies sent by Kim Kardashian after she gave birth to her twins, giving them away to hospital staff instead.
A source told Heat magazine, “Kim sent one of her KKW contouring kits, in a gold box, worth $150,000.
“She thought that, because they weren’t even out yet, Bey would love it.
“She also sent about $10,000 worth of clothes for Beyoncé’s older child, Blue Ivy, from her and Kanye’s sold-out children’s fashion line, while she also had some pieces specially tailored for the infants.”
Explaining that she didn’t want to hold on to the presents, the insider said: “Bey gave them to the nurses in the hospital for their kids.”
“It looks like a bit of a snub from the mother-of-three, but a kind gesture all the same to give the loot away to the nurses,” someone had reflected.
