Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says he doesn't care whether or not he is re-elected into office come 2019.

"I don’t care whether or not I’m re-elected, the only thing I’m concerned about is doing what is right. Everyone wants to do what we are doing in Kaduna but are afraid of doing so because of political calculations but I’m committed to doing what is right for the benefit of our unborn generations in Kaduna" he said





