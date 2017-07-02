The Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, yesterday denied sending any emissary to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.The Obong was reacting to a video making the rounds in the social media where a man claimed to represent him in a meeting with the IPOB leader.A statement by chairman of the Etuboms’ Traditional Council of the Palace of the Obong of Calabar, HRH Etubom Bassey Okor Bassey Duke, said the man claiming to represent the monarch was an “imposter with dubious intentions.”It reads: “The attention of the Obong of Calabar-in-Council has been drawn to a video currently making the rounds on social media in which a person is seen claiming to have been sent by the Obong of Calabar to ask Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB to visit him.“The content of this video is therefore a ridiculous insult and the Obong of Calabar-in-Council dissociates itself completely from everything to do with the person and fake message carried in the video.“From the poor illegitimate dressing, intonation, accent and comportment, it is clear that the person is a petty impersonator with dubious intentions.“While freedom of speech is guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution it does not extend to endorsing the propagation of falsehood of making fraudulent claims.“The Obong of Calabar-in-Council, therefore calls on the security agencies to live up to expectation and immediately arrest and prosecute the impersonator whose face can clearly be seen in the video.”A 2:42 minute video on YouTube titled: BIAFRA: I’m very, very happy we are now a nation, shows Kanu addressing some supporters in a room when a man in dark glasses dressed in traditional attire said he brought greetings from Obong, who supports the Biafra cause and would like to see the IPOB leader.According to the man, the Obong and the Calabar people wanted to see the IPOB leader.“Tell him he was one of the people I was praying for while in prison and one of the people I would go to.“Tell the Obong of Calabar, I will go to see him that I would be honoured to see him in person.“I will come to see him in his Palace. Tell the Obong that. Thank you very much for coming,” Kanu replied in the video.