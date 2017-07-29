Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom, on Friday said that he could not disclose what he discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari in UK.

He however insisted that whatever was discussed, was in the best interest of Nigerians.

Udom was one of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors that met with Buhari in London on Wednesday.





Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the Governor said “I don’t think when you hold meeting even with your wife and children you will come and make that public. The president is father of the nation and we represent the sub unit of this nation and so is not everything that we discussed that we should just come and say.





“It was a closed door meeting but be ready assured whatever the president will discuss with the governors will be in the best interest of all the citizens of this country,”





When asked to guess from what he observed during the visit, Udom replied: “I’m not a medical doctor. Let me say something here, even when you have a biological father you love your father, you take interest in his well-being. I mean as a father to the nation, in my personal opinion, I don’t think that is the issue now.

“The issue is that we should thank God that God has answered our prayers, that is where I am coming from. And let me also say, some of us behave as if the president, the governors are superhuman, we are normal human beings, we also have challenges.





“So let us not think that because we are governors or president we are superhuman. No. We are not God we mere mortals like any of us here. So that should also make us play down on the way we look at certain issues,” he added.