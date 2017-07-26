Recently, Justin Bieber cancelled the remaining dates of his 2017 Purpose Tour due to unforeseen circumstances.

Now it has been revealed that he cancelled because he 'rededicated his life to Christ.

Sources connected to Hillsong Church told TMZ and said that the decision to cancel the remaining dates of the tour was squarely based on what Bieber believes is religious enlightenment.

The sources also revealed that Bieber's crew is "incredibly pissed off at him" because it has impacted their financial well-being without any warning.

Over the last few months, the Canadian singer has been spotted with Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz, including at a huge church event in Australia. But the report indicated that the pastor did not advocate for cancelling the tour.

Yesterday, Justin was also spotted chatting with Pastor Carl Lentz outside Mastro's Steakhouse while out for dinner in Beverly Hills.