The war against human trafficking intensified in Edo State last week after whistle blowers informed security agents about the arrival of a Russian based alleged human trafficker, Vivian Ehioze.

Consequently, she was arrested alongside her brother, Pastor Endurance Ehioze (pictured inset), said to be her recruiter. One of their victims was alleged to be a 23-year-old-lady, Florence Abu (pictured), said to have been trafficked to Russia for prostitution when she was 17.



While Florence, who was deported to Nigeria after she had suffered some strange ailment, is being treated at a hospital, Vivian and Emmanuel are cooling their feet in prison after a magistrate court in Ekiadolor asked them to be remanded.

Narrating her story to Vanguard, Florence said: “Pastor Endurance lured me in 2012 and said his sister, Vivian, will finance the trip. He further told me that I could pay off the sister off in less than two months after my arrival abroad.

I was surprised that Endurance, who is a pastor, later encouraged me to undertake a oath with his mother to make sure I refund them. The mother took strands of hair from my head, armpit, private part and she also collected my pant for the oath taking.





I was transferred to their elder brother in Lagos, who molested me till my visa came in February 2013. When I arrived in Russia, Vivian seized my passport and forced me into prostitution.



I started paying the money ($45,000} and once I finished paying, I was deported to Nigeria. Apart from that, I was inflicted with a strange ailment. The doctors treating me couldn’t handle my case.

I want to advise young girls hoping to be taken abroad to work that all that glitters is not gold. Many girls out there are dead and their parents think they are alive. Out of the 300 girls deported in the last one year, about 100 of them are HIV positive. Our girls should learn trades and empower themselves rather than going abroad for prostitution."