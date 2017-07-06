Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s wife, Titi, yesterday told an Ikeja High Court that Pastor Nsikak Akpan-Jacobs, whom she allegedly made the managing director of her firm, THA Shipping and Maritime Services, sold her property for N918 million without her consent.She claimed that Akpan-Jacobs used the money to fund his governorship campaign in Akwa Ibom State.Mrs. Atiku spoke while testifying before Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye in a suit which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) instituted against Akpan and one Abdulmalik Ibrahim and Dana Motors.The defendants are facing a 14-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and fraudulent conversion of properties belonging to THA Shipping Maritime Services Limited.Mrs. Atiku, under cross-examination by Akpan-Jacob’s counsel, Mr. Amos Ibe, described the pastor as her former “errand boy” .She maintained that she made him her firm’s managing director because he was a pastor and someone she trusted.She told the court that Akpan-Jacobs took a huge loan from First Bank and used her company, THA Shipping and Maritime Services, as collateral.“He did this without the knowledge of the board of directors. He started selling the company’s properties when the bank started asking for their money“I did not know that it would turn out like this or I would have documented all our transactions,” she said.Mrs. Atiku further told the court that she made Akpan the managing director pending when her partner, Fred Holmes, who had 25 per cent shares in the company would finish his contract with Julius Berger.“Akpan did everything on my behalf as I was still in the active civil service as at that time and I could not leave my post then.“Akpan gave me a breakdown of expenses incurred and I still have the breakdown, but he never signed it.“Being the one with the largest share, I contributed N49 million to buy the land on which the company is situated at No 63A Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, while my German partner Holmes, brought two cranes from Germany.“He even at one point forged my signature. We put a caveat emptor on the property warning prospective buyers, but Dana Motors went ahead and bought the property claiming that they had an agreement with the managing director to collect back their money should any litigation arise.“My lawyer later got to know that the property was sold for N918 million, which Akpan claimed was used to offset the loan he collected from the bank and also pay off other loans. All this he did without my knowledge,” Mrs. Atiku maintained.Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye thereafter adjourned the matter till today for continuation of trial.