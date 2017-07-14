Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo’s trip to his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari has proven that those spreading rumours of the President’s death are liars.Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the former governor said those claiming that Buhari is on life support have been proven wrong.Kalu, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said everything possible should be done to reduce increasing hate speeches and “death wish” in Nigeria.According to Kalu, “The confirmation of the President’s health status by the acting president and wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari is something good Christians and good Muslims should embrace with joy.“Those wishing the President dead and spreading false rumours about his health are exposing their ignorance about life and death.“I do not understand what joy people derive in wishing their fellow human being dead. Anybody can fall sick, but no good Christian and Muslim would wish someone dead.’’Commending the Act President for the visit, Kalu said Osinbajo had “not only shown leadership, but also maintained the virtues of the President.’’BREAKING: Osun Permanent Secretary, Olufunke Oluwakemi murdered in KogiAfter initially spending over 50 days on medical vacation in London, the President had in May returned to the United Kingdom, UK, for follow-up medical check-up and is yet to return.Against the backdrop of his current health status, both his media aides and associates have continued to assure Nigerians that the President is responding to treatment.Despite the assurance from the Presidency, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose recently claimed that Buhari has been on life support since June, an allegation that has been generating heated controversy. ‎Similarly, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Saturday alleged that doctors have ruled out Buhari’s possible return because he can no longer function.