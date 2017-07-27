The driver and housekeeper to Mrs. Oyindamola Odegbami, the spouse of Chief Segun Odegbami, a Nigerian football legend, were on Wenesday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for stealing N150 million worth of jewellery.The 26-year-old driver, Mohammed Abdulazeez and the 25-year-old housekeeper, Rose Patrick were arraigned alongside 28-year-old Ester Pam, a friend of the housekeeper on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing before Magistrate Y.O Aje-Afunwa.The accused persons however pleaded not guilty to the charge.The prosecutor, Peter Nwangwu told the court that the trio allegedly committed the offence on December 10, 2016 at Mrs. Odegbami’s residence at Bourdillon St., Ikoyi, Lagos.“The complainant, Mrs. Odegbami on December 10, 2016, discovered that jewellery as well as some personal effects were missing from her bedroom.“The missing personal effects are; a set of Roberto Coin Gold set valued at $15,000 (N7.5million) a set of Van Clef Diamond and Gold Butterfly Jewellery valued at $50,000 (N25million).“A dangling gold jewelry set valued at $50,000 (N25million), a set of black and white diamonds valued at $75,000 (N37.5million), a plain gold set valued at $15,000 (N7.5million).“A big set of gold and diamond encrusted pendant valued at $50,000 (N25million) as well as other valuable personal and household items such as an ipad, three blackberry mobile phones, six Ankara fabrics etc”.Nwangwu said Mrs. Odegbami, after noticing that the items were missing, came to the realisation that Patrick, her housekeeper, who never returned from a holiday that ended over two weeks ago was responsible for the theft.“The complainant reported to the authorities and Rose was apprehended at the home of her boyfriend, one Mathias Hussein, a mobile policeman of Mopol 43, Lion Building, Obalende, Lagos.“Police investigations also revealed that Abdulazeez, the complainant’s driver and Pam, Patrick’s friend also domestic staff in a neighbouring residence, had aided Patrick in carrying the allegedly stolen items in suitcases from the home.“On interrogation by the police, Patrick admitted stealing Mrs. Odegbami’s household items and personal effects but denied taking the jewellery.“The property she admitted stealing were recovered from the Mobile Police Barracks residence of her boyfriend Hussein at Obalende, Lagos”, Nwangwu said.According to him, the offences contravened Sections 278 (1)(2) and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.Mrs. Odegbami’s counsel, Mr. Kennedy Osunwa told the court that Cpl. Hussein, is yet to be arraigned in court with the other accused.“The police is yet to charge and arraign Cpl. Mathias Hussein, for conspiracy and retention of stolen property in his official residence,” Osunwa said.Magistrate Aje-Afunwa granted each of the accused N2 million bail with two sureties in like sum.According to the magistrate, the sureties must be homeowners who must provide evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.She adjourned the case till September 15 for trial.