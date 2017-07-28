Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has made some of the most far-reaching revelations yet about the years in office of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.Fayose said in the current edition of The Interview that Obasanjo used him to wreck the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the chance of former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Markafi, becoming the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2007.He said in his naivety, Obasanjo also used him to attack former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu, among other political foes.In a statement, the MD/Editor-In-Chief, Azu Ishiekwene, described the edition as “a window on a dark and troubling past and a must read for any important political figure who has crossed Fayose’s path in the last 18 years.”Fayose told The Interview that the scale fell off his eyes when on a trip with former President Obasanjo to Tripoli, Libya, where Obasanjo had gone to ask Moummar Ghaddafi to support his third term bid, the former Libyan president treated Obasanjo like a serf.Recalling the encounter he said, “It was such a pathetic scenario, so shameful. Obasanjo was speaking rapidly like a parrot. I was shocked beyond words. I never knew Obasanjo would be that humble.“He was on one knee till the end of the conversation. Gadaffi kept quiet and was just watching Obasanjo. When Obasanjo stopped rambling, Gadaffi said, ‘Have you finished? Just know that I will not attend that meeting. I have other engagements.”