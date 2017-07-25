The Police in Lagos State, has commenced investigations into the murder of a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Emmanuel Uba, alias Onwa, who was shot dead by gunmen on a motorcycle, at 7th Avenue, Festac Town, few hours before the last Saturday’s local government election in the state.It was gathered that Onwa, who was also the Chairman of Community Policing Youth Vanguard in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, was shot twice last Friday night at 712 Road, Festac Town.Sources disclosed that Onwa, who was active during the APC’s campaigns within Amuwo Odofin, was said to have been lured out to the spot.A source, who spoke with newsmen on the condition of anonymity, stated that Onwa was with some of his party members and loyalists preparing for the local government elections when he received a call asking him to come to 7th Avenue.The source explained that he drove a Toyota Highlander SUV to the spot, where his caller asked that they meet.According to the source, “he doesn’t move alone. Although he is very well known in that area, I wonder why he went to 7th Avenue alone. I was informed by his loyalists, who were the last to see him, that he asked them to wait for him. I suspect that his caller must have been someone he respects a lot.“Eyewitnesses told me that they saw his SUV at the spot, where he was killed around 10:30p.m. and he was seen talking on his phone when his assailants showed up on a motorcycle and opened fire on him.“We found two gun wounds on him. One was on his face and the other was on his head.”When inquired from the source if Onwa’s life had been threatened in the past, he reacted in affirmative, explaining that Onwa’s style of politics had endeared him to the party’s leadership at the state and federal level.He added: “This could be why he was killed. I pray the police will do a good job in unravelling those behind his death and have them prosecuted, because politics is not a do-or-die affair.”Reacting to the development, the spokesman at the Lagos State Police Command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, stated that the Police have commenced investigation into the killing.He, however, added that the killing was not related to politics.According to him, “the incident was reported, but may not be related to politics. Investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of death.”