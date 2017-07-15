A member of the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Wammako, has died.

Wamakko aged 50, represented Kware/Wammako federal constituency of Sokoto State, died at the National hospital, Abuja after a brief illness. He was last seen at the National Assembly on Monday.





The spokesman of the House, Abdulrazak Namdas, announced this to the media on Friday.

“We just got the information that we lost Abdullahi Wammako from Sokoto” Namdas said.

Wammako is the second member of the National Assembly to die in three months.

It would be recalled that, Isiaka Adeleke, a senator from Osun State, died in April