Super Eagles defender, Efe Ambrose has been declared wanted by his Scottish League side Hibernian. Ambrose who incidentally contributed in no small measure to getting the side into the Premier League is yet to show face at training and the technical crew does not consider it a laughing matter.Hibernian manager Neil Lennon who is eager to begin very serious preparation for next season is furious with the Nigerian international insisting that his absence amounts to pulling back the hands of the clock while giving a hint that the 28-year-old will may face the hammer on return.“There’s no sign of Efe – so he is in a bit of trouble with the manager now. I can’t get a hold of him at all,” Lennon told Edinburgh News.“He was given a wee bit of time off, but I think he is pushing the boundaries at the minute. The sooner he is back, for his sake, the better.“I expected him back a lot sooner than this and it will be getting discussed behind closed doors. He’s got that to look forward to when he gets back!”Ambrose who made 113 appearances for 48-time Scottish League champions Celtic scoring five goals before moving on loan to Championship side Hibernian.He scored his first goal for the side in a 2-1 win against Falkirk and won Scottish Championship player of the month award in March 2017. He subsequently signed a two-year contract with Hibernian and fired the side to premier league promotion.The newly-promoted Scottish side were 2-0 victorious over Berwick Rangers in their build-up to Saturday’s League Cup encounter against Montrose.