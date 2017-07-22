A downpour early Saturday morning in many parts of Lagos State has disrupted the start of the state council polls.At Oshodi, where our correspondent is monitoring the polls, party agents were seen still distributing identification tags to members and supporters. As at 8 am, none of the polling booths had officially opened for the day’s exercise.On Apapa Road and Oyingbo axis on the Lagos Mainland, our correspondent observed that party agents are yet to set up their polling booths as at 8.15am due to the flood that has taken over strategic positions in the area.As of the time of filing this report, they were still seen struggling to find another location to mount their stands.Eligible voters and party stalwarts could be seen loitering around, waiting for further directives.