A heavy rain downpour that lasted for hours on Sunday night has wreck havoc and destroyed over 100 houses in Kaita town of Kaita Local government area of Katsina state.Over 2,000 persons were also said to have been rendered homeless following the heavy down pour.Contacting the Katsina state Emergency Management Agency, Public Relations Officer, Umar Muhammad confirmed the incidence though said no death was recorded.He said assessment is currently been carried out after which intervention will be carried out to the victims.He said a team from the agency and well-wisher has visited the area to sympathize with the victims of the flood.Head of Local Government, Hajiya Umma Abdullahi Mahuta called on the government to come to the aid of the persons to cushion the losses recorded from the incidence.The Sullubawan Katsina and Hakimin Kaita, Abdulkadir Kabir Usman and a representative of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mannir Abdullahi were among the inspection team that visited the area.The Executive Secretary, SEMA, Dr. Aminu Garba Waziri attributed the incidence to the negligence of the community members a situation where there is blockage in their drainages.