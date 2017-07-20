Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is in a meeting with state governors at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Ministers and heads of some agencies are also in attendance in the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting Osinbajo is presiding.

The council is expected to take some “crucial economic decisions.”

The meeting is holding two days after the federal government paid another tranche of the Paris Club refund.

A total of N516 billion was released to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the first tranche.

