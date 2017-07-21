Unknown gunmen on Thursday kidnapped the Deputy Registrar (Institute of Education), University of Abuja ,Dr. Nura Lawal.Dr. Lawal was kidnapped along Kaduna- Abuja highway while returning from Katsina ,his home state.He was kidnapped alongside his wife who later escaped from the custody of the kidnappers.Mrs. Lawal, who narrated her ordeal in the hands of the kidnappers to members of staff of the university, said their vehicle, a Prado jeep, was cornered off the road alongside several other vehicles that were headed to Abuja, after having being flagged down by the kidnappers near Katari, a village close to Kaduna.She said the kidnappers led them to a nearby bush where both their cars and belongings were taken from them at gunpoint.Mrs, Lawal, who said she managed to escape from the kidnappers, added that she has reported thee case to the local police station at Katari.She said the police told her that they were helpless about the matter.Mrs Lawal also confirmed that the kidnappers later made contact with her and demanded a ransom of N50m before they can release her husband.Meanwhile the University authorities while confirming the incident pleaded with security agencies and the Inspector General of Police to assist the institution in securing the release of Dr. Lawal.Deputy Registrar (information) and Spokesman of the university, Garba Waziri confirmed the kidnap of Dr. Lawal to our reporter on telephone.Waziri said the kidnappers has reduced the ransom to N10 million.He appealed to the police to facilitate the release of Dr. Lawal.“The kidnappers have reduced the ransom to N10 million from N50 million. The family is still talking with them.“We appeal to the police to facilitate his release,” Mr. Waziri said.He added that Dr Lawal, whose promotion is due for confirmation by the university’s Governing Council have made several contributions to the growth and development of the university especially in his position as the Head of Administration of the Institute of Education.