Gunmen at the weekend abducted Mrs. Edith Pereowei wife of Mr. Moron Pereowei, the Principal of Gbanrainowei Grammar School, Okolobiri, Bayelsa State.It was gathered the woman was abducted at about 2.03am at the weekend at their residence in Azikoro Village, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.The hoodlums, said to be numbering 12, gained access into the house of their victim by smashing the window of the building.The kidnappers were said to have first gained access into the room of Edith’s younger brother who they held at gunpoint and used to lure the couple out of their room.The hoodlums were said to have shot at the house repeatedly after luring the couple out of their room.They were said to have shot their victim on the leg before whisking her away to an unknown place.A source, who spoke in confidence, said two of the gunmen went inside for the operation while 10 others were outside.He said the abductors ransacked the house and made away with money and other valuables before whisking their victim to an unknown destination.He said: ”The hoodlums came in early in the morning on Friday. They broke in through the window as they could not gain access to the rooms because of the security of the doors.“They used his wife’s brother to make them come out. At a gun point, they (husband and wife) opened their doors and gate and came out.”The bullet fired at the house touched the wife on the leg. They took the wife and left the husband.“About 12 of them came for the operation. Ten persons were outside, while two were in the house.”He said the family established contact with the kidnappers, who demanded N3m ransom for the victim’s release.The source added: ”The family of the victim (Edith) has been discussing with them.“The abductors said they should come with N3m. The family even talked to the Principal’s wife.”The source said the matter was reported to police, adding that the victim was in her 40s and hailed from Sampou in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA of the state.Efforts to get the reaction of the spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, proved abortive.