A pressure group, Concerned Nigerians, on Monday said it was prepared to carry out its earlier threat to embark on a nationwide protest and occupy the National Assembly as from August 7, if President Muhammadu Buhari failed to resume work as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.The organisation said it had started mobilising Nigerians at home and abroad to ensure the realisation of its demand for information on the health status of the President.CN’s protest threat is contained in a statement by its convener, Deji Adeyanju, and Secretary, John Danfulani.The statement read, “The media was agog with the picture of President Muhammadu Buhari with leaders of his political party and some selected state governors. You will recall that President Muhammadu Buhari left the country since May 7 and has remained in London, United Kingdom, attending to an undisclosed ailment at the expense of taxpayers’ money.“It will be 90 days on August 6 since the President left Nigeria. In line with our earlier ultimatum given to the president to return to the country and resume work on or before the 90th day of his departure from the country on medical tourism to the United Kingdom, we have commenced the process of mobilising Nigerians to ensure we demand accountability on the health status of the President and activate Section 144 to declare him incapacitated and declare his seat vacant.”THE PUNCH had reported the threat by the CN to commence a daily sit-out at the National Assembly on the 90th day of President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence from the country last week.