The Foundation for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (FHACC) has backed the Minister of Niger Delta Affair, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani’s decision to investigate all corruption allegations against the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and effect a change where necessary.The Niger Delta Minister had in a recent publication in a national newspaper threatened to effect a shake-up in the NDDC over various allegations, vowing that anyone found wanting would face the wrath of the law. In a communique signed by National President, Alaowei Cleric (Esq.) and 20 others, after a closed door meeting held in Patani, Delta State, the anti-corruption group while raising alarm on alleged fraud in the commission, also called on Acting President Yemi Osibanjo to as a matter of urgency effect reshuffle in office of the Executive Director of Projects (EDP), which they alleged has major rackets.The right group also accused NDDC of refusing to carry out Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report in most of its major projects which have caused grievous harm to some communities where the projects are sited; calling for probe on how funds budgeted for the EIA in 2016 were used as the commission derailed in its responsibilities.The group also called on the anti-graft agencies to beam their searchlights on the NDDC board, adding that they will continue to expose the predicament in public institutions as an anti-corruption organization.