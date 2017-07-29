In an interview with journalists he said that the election won’t hold if the Federal Government refuses his demand for a referendum.





He said: ‘‘There will not be any election in Anambra on the 18th of November, 2017, and there won’t be any going forward until they give me a date for a referendum. They know what to do, it is very simple. They should convene a meeting, I attend or I send my representative and they give us a date. That is very simple. That is the only way we can have elections.’’





When asked what IPOB will do if people eventually come out to vote, he said ‘nothing.’





‘’We are entirely peaceful. We are not stopping anyone from voting. If you want to vote, you can go and vote. We are democrats.’’