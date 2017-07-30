The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that some governors pay “fake journalists” to write “junk news” about the movement of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in order to serve certain interests.

The pro-Biafra group said this while denying news making the rounds that some youth organisations disrupted Kanu’s visit to Owerri, the Imo state capital.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB called on Biafrans, IPOB members and the general public to disregard the fake media reports.

It said the group has not encountered any altercation or disruption of any sort since Kanu started his private visits to different parts of Igbo land.





In commending its members for their orderly conduct, IPOB said that the overwhelming enthusiasm and rapturous reception accorded Kanu wherever he goes is indicative that all and sundry are with him.

The statement reads: “Those behind the evil plot to cause mayhem in Ebonyi State, with the sole intention of tarnishing the revered image of IPOB and our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the prophet of our time, through their false media reportage, have failed woefully.





“They should tell their Hausa/Fulani masters in Sokoto and Kaduna that the IPOB recovery exercise in Ebonyi was a successful one. Today, Ebonyi State has regained its lost status as the powerhouse of the new Biafra resurgence.





“Since the inception of these private visits to various towns in Biafraland by our leader, we have not had any altercation, interruption or any act of misunderstanding between IPOB, the public and law enforcement agencies.

“At IPOB, we make it a point of duty to stream live videos across the world of our movements and events, to prevent our enemies from instigating trouble with which they can use to justify their illegal arrests and mass murder.

“The fake fabricated report that there were interruptions or public displeasures at these events were pure lies. Anybody in doubt should watch the videos online. Those governors in the habit of paying journalists to write junk news about the movement of our leader are only doing so to serve the interest of their paymasters in the North.

“We therefore call on Biafrans, IPOB members and the general public to disregard fake media reports of any sort which says that some youth organisations disrupted our leader’s visit to Owerri the Imo State capital. The overwhelming enthusiasm and rapturous reception accorded our leader wherever he goes is indicative that all and sundry are with him.

“Nobody issued any statements disowning IPOB activities; they were manufactured by unscrupulous journalists and peddled by unethical media houses.

“IPOB remains the most peaceful mass movement anywhere in the world today. Our discipline and code of conduct in IPOB is second to none. Even the Nigeria Police Force in Rivers, Abia, Anambra, Imo and Ebonyi states can attest to this fact.”