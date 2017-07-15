Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike was spotted dozing off at a State Banquet he organised in honour of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai at the Rivers state Government House in Port-Harcourt on Thursday night. See photo after the cut:
