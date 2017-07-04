Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha yesterday called for the list and identities of Igbo sons and daughters in various prisons and detention facilities across the world.The governor also requested for the particulars of the offences they committed to enable his administration see if it can play any role to secure their freedom.He noted that the “possibility of some of them being unjustly imprisoned could not also be ruled out”.Okorocha spoke in Owerri, the state capital, when he hosted defence advisers and attaches from various countries serving in Nigeria during their visit to the Government House.Defence Advisers and attaches in attendance were: Brigadier-General Augustine Agundu (Director Foreign Liaison at DIA), Col. Patrick Doyle (U.S.A), Snr. Col. Wang Runxu (China), Col. Thomas Ludulla (Germany), Col. Moussa Labbo (Niger Republic), Commodore Luciano Conegela (Angola), Col. Michael Shatamuka (Zambia), Col. Mark Nuson (Ghana), Col. Kuttche Rogger (Cameroon), Lt.-Col. Daislike Nagatani (Japan), among others.The governor noted that furnishing his administration with the particulars of such Igbo sons and daughters and the nature of the offences, which warranted their incarceration, would make his administration know the right action to take.He said: “Many Igbo sons and daughters are languishing in the various prisons of the world with some for obvious reasons and some unlawfully imprisoned. I beg, as a governor of the state, that if you go home, especially those from China, Korea, Turkey and the United States of America (U.S.A) and you facilitate their release, I will be ready to come over and pick them and reintegrate them into our society.“Imo is where you have the brain box of the nation: the literacy rate is very high here. We are very industrious people; we control the commerce of this nation. You have come to the right place for cultural interaction and exchange. You will meet the right people.“Often than not, Nigeria receives a misconception and we suffer a very bad image across the world. Yet, this is the place everyone wants to come to. Believe me, among the foreigners who have come to Nigeria, 90 per cent of them don’t normally want to go back. So, the question is: if Nigeria was bad, why are those coming in finding it difficult to go back? I think it is rather what I may call the media misinterpretation and the media war we suffer in this country.