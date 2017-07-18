Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; Prof. Ango Abdullahi, and Dr. Junaid Muhammed, on Monday described former Information Minister, Jerry Gana as an ‘ingrate’.

They said this while reacting to a statement credited to Gana, that the Middle Belt will not join Nigeria, if the country eventually splits.

During their condolence visits to the family of the late Dan Masanin Kano, Maitama Sule, they said Gana immensely benefited from a united Nigeria.

Abdullahi stated that Gana’s outburst, “shows how ungrateful he is, as nothing calls for such.”

Mohammed accused Gana of being ignorant of Geography, adding that the ex-Minister could not locate the Middle Belt on the map of Nigeria.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said Nigeria could only succeed if all the component units were united.

“The country can only be meaningful if it is united. It is sad to note that a professor is saying that the Middle Belt will not go with the North if the country breaks,” he said.

They added that his professorial status has to be re-examined.

“It is sad to note that those, who have benefited from Nigeria’s unity are the same people now calling for its break-up,” they said.