Ekiti State House of Assembly’s Minority Leader Gboyega Aribisogan has accused Governor Ayo Fayose and the Speaker Kola Oluwawole of raising a “killer squad” to kill him.Aribisogan, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on June 27, claimed the hoodlums, armed with assorted weapons, were detailed to attack him and his constituents anytime they move near the Assembly’s complex.But the Assembly at plenary yesterday suspended Aribisogan indefinitely for “constituting himself in a manner unbecoming of an honourable member, having regards to his utterances and actions”.House Leader of Business, Tunji Akinyele (Oye II), moved the motion, which was seconded by Wale Onigiobi (Ekiti Southwest I).It was put to a voice vote, which was without dissension.The Assembly adjourned sine die (indefinitely) in an apparent bid to frustrate Aribisogan’s plan to resume legislative duties.Addressing a separate briefing in Ado-Ekiti, the lawmaker accused Fayose of acting as the “Speaker” of the Assembly with his declaration before the mace on December 6, last year, during the budget presentation.Aribisogan quoted Fayose to have said: “I am the Speaker; Oluwawole is only acting on my behalf.”