The Ikeja Bus Terminal was developed by the State government as part of the infrastructure for the Lagos Bus Reforms Project.It will serve as the hub of all transport activities within the Ikeja Zone, serving over 50,000 passengers daily and providing access to many destinations, including Oshodi, Ojota, Iyana-Ipaja, Maryland, Agege, Ogba, CMS, Obalende, Iyana-Ipaja, etc.The Terminal is built to provide a safe, secure, comfortable and relaxing environment, unlike the current bus parks and garages, where transport services take place in the sun and the rain, in unhygienic environment with no facilities and with very rickety vehicles.Facilities at the Terminal include Waiting Areas, Ticketing Booth, Loading Bays, Information Centre, Food Court, Taxi Rank, Passenger Convenience, Operations Control Centre and an ATM Gallery amongst many others.The Terminal construction and concept was by Planet Projects Ltd., a public transport and infrastructure development company.